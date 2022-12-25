ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 24.1% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.10 million and $1,617.31 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00397182 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00030304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000933 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00017959 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

