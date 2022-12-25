ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.20 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and $5,085.40 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00390699 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00030852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021699 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000926 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.