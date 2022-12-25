Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after buying an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after buying an additional 201,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN traded down $6.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $726.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,115. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $779.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $739.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $669.39. The company has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

