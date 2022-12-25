REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $41.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth $80,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

RGNX stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.99.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.77 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About REGENXBIO



REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

