Request (REQ) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $89.13 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. Request has a total market cap of $89.13 million and $2.97 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0891 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014503 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00036879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00041653 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00228091 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08772684 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,027,968.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.