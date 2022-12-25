Reviewing Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) & ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ProKidney and Editas Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 1 5 0 2.83 Editas Medicine 2 8 3 0 2.08

ProKidney currently has a consensus price target of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 132.77%. Editas Medicine has a consensus price target of $15.46, indicating a potential upside of 74.90%. Given ProKidney’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProKidney is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A N/A -$2.33 million N/A N/A Editas Medicine $25.54 million 23.80 -$192.50 million ($2.94) -3.01

This table compares ProKidney and Editas Medicine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ProKidney has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Editas Medicine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ProKidney and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A N/A Editas Medicine -784.32% -41.33% -33.35%

Summary

ProKidney beats Editas Medicine on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness. It also develops EDIT-102 for the treatment of Usher Syndrome 2A, which is a form of retinitis pigmentosa that also includes hearing loss; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa, a progressive form of retinal degeneration; and EDIT-301 to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing gene-edited Natural Killer cell medicines to treat solid tumor cancers; alpha-beta T cells for multiple cancers; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer, as well as has an early discovery program to develop a therapy to treat a neurological disease. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders; and research collaboration with Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. to develop a therapy to treat a neurological disease, as well as research collaboration with AskBio. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

