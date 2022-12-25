RichQUACK.com Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $51.91 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RichQUACK.com alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $876.92 or 0.05210515 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00499065 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.55 or 0.29569839 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com launched on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,659,975.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RichQUACK.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RichQUACK.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.