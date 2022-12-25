RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RingCentral from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.58.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $83,365.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,203.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,069 shares of company stock worth $2,102,263. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in RingCentral by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

