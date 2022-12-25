Robert W. Baird Cuts Toro (NYSE:TTC) Price Target to $116.00

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TTC. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.93. Toro has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $115.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Toro will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Toro by 90.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 266.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Toro by 78.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

