Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF)

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHFGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Galaxy Digital in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Galaxy Digital Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BRPHF opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Galaxy Digital has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

