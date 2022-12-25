Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $210.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.88.

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $189.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.62. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

