Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$145.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$138.40 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$144.92.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY opened at C$128.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$129.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$126.60. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$177.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.6999987 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.33, for a total value of C$539,651.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$777,187.60.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

