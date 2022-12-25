Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$145.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$138.40 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$144.92.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY opened at C$128.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$129.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$126.60. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$177.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.6999987 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.33, for a total value of C$539,651.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$777,187.60.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

