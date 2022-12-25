RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives $11.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.67.
RPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 520.05%.
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
