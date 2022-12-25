Rublix Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34.72 (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Rublix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rublix has a total market capitalization of $376,988.64 and $34.72 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rublix has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Rublix

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rublix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.0181523 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $34.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

