Sabal Trust CO Acquires 1,344 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 7.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 28.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

ACN opened at $266.09 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

