Sabal Trust CO Acquires 3,467 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.4% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $31,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $193.28. The company has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

