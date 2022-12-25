Sabal Trust CO Buys 857 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.22.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.