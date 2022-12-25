Sabal Trust CO Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $246,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $319.19 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.94.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

