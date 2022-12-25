Sabal Trust CO Has $535,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.71. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

