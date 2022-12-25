Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Courage Miller Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 573,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $16,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 686,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 263,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.38 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

