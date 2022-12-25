Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Trimmed by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 85,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $65.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $81.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.08.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.