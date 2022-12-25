Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $65.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $81.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08.

