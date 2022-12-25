Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Cut by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 15.5% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $30,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910,489 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,031,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,490,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,730 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

