Secret Self Reported Market Cap Hits $17.54 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $17.54 million and $2,931.33 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00114787 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00191713 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00045130 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00053150 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000333 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00578377 USD and is down -6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,931.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

