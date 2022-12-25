Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

TSE SES opened at C$7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.43. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.61. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.02 and a 1 year high of C$7.85.

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.93%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

