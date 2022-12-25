Security Financial Services INC. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,568,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,298,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,467,000 after buying an additional 762,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,038.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 385,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,322,000 after purchasing an additional 367,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,772,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,656,000 after purchasing an additional 342,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $110.32 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $149.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.14.

