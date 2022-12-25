Security Financial Services INC. Has $458,000 Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,654,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,464,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 494,120 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after acquiring an additional 479,838 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.63. 430,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,089. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $50.15.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

