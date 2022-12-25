Security Financial Services INC. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average is $62.40. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

