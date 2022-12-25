Security Financial Services INC. Sells 169 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after purchasing an additional 878,821 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 201,104.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after purchasing an additional 804,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nucor by 34.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.08. 960,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,390. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.