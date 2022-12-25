Security Financial Services INC. Sells 1,785 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Security Financial Services INC. cut its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 93,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.56.

