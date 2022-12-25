Security Financial Services INC. Sells 750 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 320,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,773. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $53.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

