Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $47.28 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $47.28 million and $326,495.70 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00207409 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $282,279.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

