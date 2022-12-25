Serum (SRM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.89 Million

Serum (SRM) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $19.42 million and $7.89 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Serum Profile

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

