Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAWLF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shawcor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAWLF opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. Shawcor has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

