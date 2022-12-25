Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $124.95 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,828.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00408776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021639 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.33 or 0.00863593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00095665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.14 or 0.00601040 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00256097 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,837,642,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

