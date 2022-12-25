Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $126.94 million and $992,404.09 worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,841.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00390916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021678 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.39 or 0.00851427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00097380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.78 or 0.00604312 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00262546 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,834,132,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

