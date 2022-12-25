SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Sells C$206,250.00 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total value of C$206,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 470,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,879,480.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVE SIL traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIL. Raymond James dropped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

