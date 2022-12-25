Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Separately, AlphaValue raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:SVKEF opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.85. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $13.56.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

