Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.39.

Smith Micro Software Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08.

Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 51.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,875,000 after buying an additional 134,131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 127,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

