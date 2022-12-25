SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,452 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

