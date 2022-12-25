SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,640 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $18,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,010,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 257,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 264,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 427,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 73,059 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.