Stargate Finance (STG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $49.52 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $49.52 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00002213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

