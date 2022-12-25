Starname (IOV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.72

Starname (IOV) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Starname coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Starname has a total market cap of $322,281.55 and approximately $12.72 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Starname has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Starname

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

