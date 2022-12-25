Status Price Reaches $0.0207 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Status has a total market capitalization of $81.33 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014477 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00037253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040677 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00226510 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02091853 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $1,044,057.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

