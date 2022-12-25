StockNews.com Downgrades Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Articles

