StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

COE opened at $6.13 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

