StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKTX. HC Wainwright started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AKTX opened at $0.45 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

