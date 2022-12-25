StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKTX. HC Wainwright started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Akari Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of AKTX opened at $0.45 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.