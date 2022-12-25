StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CoreCard (NYSE:INS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CoreCard Price Performance
CoreCard has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $54.58.
CoreCard Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoreCard (INS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.