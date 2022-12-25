Strike (STRK) Reaches Market Cap of $34.02 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, Strike has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $34.02 million and $560,290.25 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can currently be bought for approximately $9.74 or 0.00058053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $901.40 or 0.05376111 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.00495678 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,924.26 or 0.29369184 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,494,377 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

