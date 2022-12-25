Strong (STRONG) Market Capitalization Tops $888,995.82

Strong (STRONG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. Strong has a market capitalization of $888,995.82 and approximately $315,074.30 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strong has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Strong token can currently be bought for $6.43 or 0.00038173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

